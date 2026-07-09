Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is the first to make a full tour around the Madring F1 circuit

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Madrid will host its first Formula 1 race at the still under construction circuit Madring, to be held at the Spanish GP in September 11-13. But two months before, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, hot from his recent victory at the British Grand Prix, has been the first one to make the first full laps around the circuit with a F1 car.

Ferrari has shared images and videos of a filming session at the Madrid urban circuit, which mixes public roads with permanent sections of track (including the famous "Monumental" banked turn), and Leclerc has been the very first F1 driver to tour around the 20-turn circuit with a F1 car (earlier, Carlos Sainz drove it in a media tour in May, but with a Ford Mustang).

Of course, this wasn't a serious, professional test (and there were limitations in place, with mileage or the use of promotional Pirelli tyres) but still gave Leclerc and Ferrari a valuable first impressions of the circuit.

We can't wait to see the full video of Charles Leclerc's test run in Madrid (which was kept a secret for the media) but in the meantime their official channels are showing a lot of images and short clips of the new circuit, that will be bursting with people in just two months.