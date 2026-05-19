Ferrari unveils new one-off V8 F8 Spider

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Ferrari has a so-called "Special Projects" division dedicated to crafting bespoke, one-offs that set the tone for the brand going forward, and they've just unveiled their next creation.

This is the HC25, which is based on the Ferrari F8 Spider, but inspired by newer models, like the F80 and the 12Cilindri. While the brand new bodywork is bespoke, and bold, underneath it's quite old-school by Ferrari standards.

The HC25 keeps the F8 Spider's 3.9 liter twin-turbo V8, that produces 710 brake horsepower, and 568 lb-ft of torque. They claim that gives it a 0-100 time of 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 340 kilometers an hour.

There's no hybrid drivetrain here, which is being praised online, and discussions on Reddit says that this "should have been the replacement for the SF90."

One unnamed client has bought this only HC25 in existence, but the price the individual paid is unknown.