Ferrari unveils its 2026 Formula 1 car known as the SF-26

HQ

It's been a busy week in the world of Formula 1, as various teams have presented their cars for the coming 2026 season. If you're interested in seeing what has come, take a look at the various reveals below.

To this end, Ferrari has now joined the pack by revealing its latest scarlet red contender. Known as the SF-26, the latest Scuderia model will be driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and it will be powered by one of Ferrari's own power units, as has always been the case in the team's long and storied history.

The car is very clearly a Ferrari with the signature red colour, except this one is polarised by an increased amount of white to signify the growing relationship between Ferrari and HP as partners. There is also a fair amount of blacked-out carbon fibre and yellow accents that reflect the long-running Shell partnership too.

What do you think about the Ferrari SF-26?

Ferrari

Ferrari