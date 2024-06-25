Ferrari tells all about its new 1.3 MW e-building

HQ

Ferrari has only seemed to be semi-interested in exploring the electric revolution that has seen some automotive titans completely ditch combustion engines. The Italian supercar manufacturer does have plans for a pure EV, but still intends to make combustion and hybrid vehicles too, all of which will be constructed at a new e-building that has been revealed in further detail.

In a press release, Ferrari notes that this e-building will take two years to construct and that when it is completed 300 workers will be employed on-site and tasked to use the 1.3 MW of power produced by the 3,000 solar panels on the facility's roof to manufacture cars. Ferrari notes that the building is set to be more than -2.7 Kton CO2e efficient when compared to a regular non-electrified building, and that it will be nearly a zero energy building.

Ferrari also states that 100,000 square metres of local urban area will be redeveloped to house the e-building, and that this will include a redesign of the road infrastructure, the construction of a 1.5-kilometre bike path, and better connections to the local town of Maranello.

