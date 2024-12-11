Ferrari signs multi-year contract with General Motors to supply their engines for Cadillac F1 Team

HQ

Next season in Formula 1, General Motors will join as the eleventh team in the grid, through their division Cadillac. The North American company, knowing F1 is more and more popular in the US, wants to be present in the "Great Circus", but for the time being, it will be in junction with Ferrari.

Yestarday, the Italian scuderia announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement with Andretti Formula Racing, which is the company that will operate the Cadillac team starting in 2026 -bearing the name from Michael Andretti, son of Mario Andretti, the more recent American to win F1 World Driver's Championship in 1978-.

Ferrari will habdle the supply of power unit and gearbox. This is subject to the team receiving confirmation from the FIA and F1 that their entry to the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship has been accepted and approved.

Ferrari and Cadillac Team Principals comment on the news

Graeme Lowdon, recently appointed as Team Principal for the GM/Cadillac team, said they "thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies".

Meanwhile, Fred Vasseur, Team Principal at Ferrari, said that "it's great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States".

It is expected that, eventually, General Motors will provide their own engines, but this agreement is multi-year, so at least until 2028 Cadillac team will be powered by Ferrari -a company building the engines for a rival team is common in F1-.

GM/Cadillac will debut in F1 in 2026. Meanwhile, Ferrari will welcome seven time champion Lewis Hamilton to the team next year.