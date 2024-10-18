Ferrari reveals the successor to the LaFerrari

HQ

Yesterday, Ferrari presented to the world a first look at its next supercar. Known as the successor to the LaFerrari, which is a successor to timeless models like the F40 and F50, this new model will be following the naming convention of those automobile icons.

Set to be dubbed the F80, this car is a V6-hybrid-powered monster that claims to kick out 1,200 hp, making it the most powerful car to ever leave the Ferrari factory. The car will have butterfly doors, an interior inspired by single-seater racers, and enough performance coming out of its 900 hp combustion engine and its 300 cv electric motors that the car can hit a top speed of 350 km/h, and manage 0-100 km/h in as little as 2.15 seconds.

Ferrari seems to be slapping a £3.1 million price tag on the F80, with plans to get it into the hands of owners in 2027, when Ferrari celebrates the 80th anniversary of its first road car (hence the name). Check out the F80 below, and let us know where you'd rank it among Ferrari's best in the past.

