Ferrari reveals special livery to commemorate Niki Lauda's first F1 title 50 years ago

HQ

In 1975, Niki Lauda with Ferrari won his first of three Formula 1 World Championships. Precisely, Lauda won it in the penultimate Grand Prix (the season consisted on 14 races), which took place in Italy, home Grand Prix for Ferrari (one year before his famous crash). It took place on September 7, 1975, and exactly 50 years later, the Italian Grand Prix will take place.

To commemorate the anniversary, Ferrari will use a special livery paying tribute to Lauda's Ferrari 312T. The livery shows white more prominently, as well as retro numbers and wheel covers.

However, it will come at a delicate time for Ferrari. Neither of their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, finished at the Dutch Grand Prix after crashes, and Hamilton was given a five place penalty in the grid for violating yellow flags speed limits. Ferrari sits second in the constructor's standings, but with less than half points from McLaren.