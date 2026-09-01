Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix

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The Formula 1 season heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix, and Ferrari has prepared a special livery for their home GP, to pay tribute to the great Michael Schumacher. 2026 marks 30 years since the German first joined Ferrari, and also 20 years since his final victory with the team, at the 2006 Chinese GP. In that time, he won five World titles (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004) as well as five victories in Monza with Ferrari, in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006.

This weekend, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will take the wheel with a car featuring Schumacher's logo and the seven stars he used to carry on his helmet to signify his seven titles, tributes inspired by Schumacher's "impact on the racing world" and "his enduring mindset".

Ferrari will hope to get a good result this weekend and they are second in the constructor's standings with 338, even if a comeback against Mercedes (with 425 points) is unlikely. But Lewis Hamilton is currently tied with George Russell on points (183) as the British driver has noticeably improved in his second season with the Scuderia.