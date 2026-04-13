Ferrari needed NASA's help because Luce's accelleration was too fast

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Ferrari's upcoming EV, the Luce, isn't just fast - it's apparently too fast, at least from a human perspective.

According to the company's CEO in an interview with Autocar India (through Motor1), Ferrari actually consulted NASA while developing the car, not to make it quicker, but to figure out how much acceleration is too much for the human brain.

The issue, apparently, isn't raw speed, but how EV's deliver it. Unlike combustion cars, there are no gear shifts to break up the force - just one continuous surge. Ferrari found that at a certain point, that kind of linear acceleration can become disorienting rather than exciting, prompting the company to bring in both medical experts and aerospace specialists.

Early figures point to over 1,000 horsepower, a quad-motor setup and a 0-100kph time of around 2.5 seconds - firmly in hypercar territory. You can watch the interview below.