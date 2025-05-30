Ferrari launches slide-in loafers that cost as much as a PS5 Pro

HQ

It should surprise absolutely no one that apparel and merchandise from supercar maker and motorsport veteran Ferrari is very, very expensive. In fact, as a point of reference, let's draw your attention to a new pair of loafers that have just arrived on the Ferrari store that will set you back the same amount of cash as if you bought a PS5 Pro.

Known as the Slide Loafers in Brushed Leather, this elegant pair of footwear costs a whopping £650, but this does get you a pair of shoes that are made of handcrafted leather with a red leather lining, a soft insole with a Ferrari logo embossed on it, and a non-slip sole with the Prancing Horse logo too.

Each pair of these sandals are made in Italy out of 100% calf leather, and they all come in exclusive packaging that is Scuderia red and especially wrapped. The main catch is that they only come in one colour, but there are plenty of size options should you decide to spend big on a pair of luxury shoes.

Ferrari

Ferrari