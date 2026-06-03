Ferrari is not stopping petrol-powered production

HQ

There's a lot of controversy around the exterior design (created by iPhone designer Jony Ive) of Ferrari's first ever EV, the Luce. But it's easy to forget, that this might not be a sign of a general heading for the storied car maker.

In a recent interview with Australian Drive, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna made it very clear, that Ferrari isn't stopping its petrol-powered production, and will continue to make traditional combustion engines and hybrid drivetrains.

"We have IC, we have the hybrid, and we have the electric. Full stop. Then the client can pick up whatever they want. I think that it does not matter which technology you use, as long as you deliver something that the people are in love with," he said.

Ferrari has broadly dismissed criticism of the Luce's design, stating multiple times now that they are proud of their entire line-up, which does currently feature a healthy mix of different design profiles and drivetrains.