Ferrari have built an modern F40-tribute

If you remember, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton spoke out just before the summer about the reason why he sold his entire sports car collection. Lewis wanted to use the money for art instead, but above all, he wanted to be ready to invest millions in a possible future show-off build at Ferrari because his dream is to be involved in designing a modern F40, with a manual gearbox and a V8 right behind the driver's seat. Lewis hasn't gotten there yet, but another high-profile customer with a lot of money has done so and has had the Maranello gang build him a one-of-one Ferrari that pays homage to the classic that is the F40. This special car is therefore only being built in one copy, is based on the 296 GTB and therefore has neither a V8 nor a manual gearbox, unfortunately. But it has a bespoke carbon fiber body, which looks nothing like the Ferrari F40 at all, especially not at the front. You can read more about it at Carscoops.