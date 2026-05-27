Ferrari has finally formally unveiled their first EV known as the Luce

HQ

They unveiled the name, the official partnerships behind this ambitious new venture, and even some images of the interior concept. Now, all the pieces have come together, and Ferrari has formally unveiled their first EV, the Luce.

Alright, so let's get to it. The Luce is a four-door, five-seat grand tourer with a radical new design language, quad-motor all-wheel drive and more than 1000 horsepower. According to early figures, it'll hit 100 kilometres an hour in just 2.5 seconds and top out at around 310 kilometres an hour.

The styling, both inside and out, is, as previously revealed, developed alongside former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his LoveFrom team, and therefore the Luce looks unlike any Ferrari before it.

Underneath, the Luce rides on a bespoke EV platform developed entirely in Maranello. There are four electric motors, and the 122kWh battery is said to deliver more than 500 kilometres of range. Ferrari has also engineered artificial vibrations and a unique sound system to preserve some emotional connection normally associated with the brand's combustion engines.

Pricing is expected to start at around €550,000 before options, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2026.