Ferrari fans leave heartwarming letters to Carlos Sainz: "This is not a farewell but a see you later"

Carlos Sainz Jr. left Ferrari this year after four years in the Formula 1 team. The Spaniard will be replaced by none other than Lewis Hamilton: fans are ecstatic about the arrival of the seven-time world champion, but also saddened because Carlos left an impression on thousand of Maranello fans.

Sainz performed at a very high level in all his four seasons, and came very close, alonsgisde his teammate Charles Leclerc, to earn another Constructor Title for the Scuderia. Despite having only won "four" GPs in four years (two of them in 2024), Sainz was charismatic and beloved, and proof of that is the emotional letter his fans have written him.

"Dear Carlos, after four years together, it's difficult to find the right words to express how grateful we are to you". In the video, Sainz reads fragments of letters signed by different Italian fan clubs. "We are firmly convinced that this is not a farewell, but a see you later", said the president of SFC Cosenza.

As a tribute, Ferrari has gifted Carlos the F1-75, the car that provided him his very first victory in the 2022 British Grand Prix.

From the 2025 season, Sainz will race alongside Alex Albon in the British team Williams, which has invested significantly hoping to improve the numbers from previous seasons (they were ninth out of ten last season, with only 17 points). The last time Williams won the Constructors' Championship was in 1997, when Jacques Villeneuve also won the Drivers' Championship.