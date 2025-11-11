Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Leclerc make first comments after their boss' damaging comments

HQ

Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc posted their thoughts on Monday after their disappointing results in thew Brazil GP (neither finished the race, both retiring as consequences from collisions), and perhaps more meaningful, after the damaging words from Ferrari chairman, who praised everyone at Ferrari except for them, and said "they should talk less and focus on driving".

Both posts came after John Elkann's comments. Hamilton said it is "gutting, especially after some good progress", and that I back my team, I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever".

Leclerc seemed to make a cleared reference to Elkann's comments, when the chairman (who is also owner of Juventus FC) said that "when Ferrari is united, you get results", talking about their victory at the World Endurance Championship.

"It's uphill from now and it's clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races", Leclerc said.

The Ferrari drivers now have three chances to return Ferrari to the top three of the constructor's standings: they are now four points behind Red Bull, and 36 points behind Mercedes (and 394 points behind Ferrari, which is less than half than all their 362 points). In this Century, Ferrari has only been outside of the top three in 2009, 2014, and 2020.