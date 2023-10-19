Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ferrari chronicles the rise of the prancing horse

The Michael Mann movie is coming to theatres in time for the holidays.

December 26th is shaping up to be an absolute behemoth of a day for moviegoers, at least in the UK. On the day, we're expecting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Boy and the Heron, Next Goal Wins, and Michael Mann's biopic of Enzo Ferrari to debut at once.

Talking about the latter, a new trailer has now debuted, which gives us our best look at the film yet. We see Adam Driver's Enzo, Penelope Cruz's Laura, Shailene Woodley's Lina Lardi, and more all in action, as the story documents the rise of the prancing horse.

As for the full synopsis of the film, it is as follows: "It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."

Check out the full trailer for the film below.

Ferrari

