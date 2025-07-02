Ferrari announces new "entry-model" to replace the Roma

HQ

Ferraris are hardly an everyman car, but if you were thinking of purchasing one of these supercars while being cash conscious, chances are you've gazed at the Roma. Why? Ferrari attributes the rather stunning model as its "entry model" option, but this won't be the case in the future.

Ferrari has announced the replacement for the Roma, as soon the Amalfi will become its entry alternative. This is described as a front-mid-engine V8-powered two-seater coupe, and it's looking to evolve the formula of the grand tourer concept.

The car will offer top performance capable of kicking out 640 cv of power and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds. It has active aerodynamics and a mobile rear wing, a 10.25" central display that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a minimalist design philosophy, forged wheels, carbon fibre accents, and perhaps most exciting of all, a physical start button.

The car will be made available to customers first in 2026 with an expected price tag of over €200,000. Check out a look at the striking Amalfi below.

