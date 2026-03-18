Ferrari and Mercedes argue about five-second pre-start rule in Formula 1: "Enough is enough"

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Mercedes and Ferrari are the two most successful teams so far in Formula 1 after two races. Mercedes clearly wins, with 98 points, ahead of Ferrari's 67 points (McLaren is third very far behind with 18 points). Both races in Australia and China ended with the two Mercedes (George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli) followed by the two Ferraris (Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton).

The new Formula 1 regulations have caused division between drivers, teams, and fans. Mercedes and Ferrari are mostly okay with them (Hamilton says he loves driving with them), but disagree on a new rule, a five-second 'pre-start' delay that helps the drivers at the back of the grid get their engines running before the actual race.

Mercedes thinks that Ferrari benefitted from this rule in the first two races, and they were "selfish and a little bit silly" when they blocked changes in the rule. Ferrari's team principal Fred Vasseur responded to Mercedes' claims, and explains why "enough is enough" and won't endorse further changes in this rule (via Sky Sports).

"We already changed massively the rule of the start with the five-second story. One year ago, I went to the FIA. I raised the hand on the starting procedure to say 'guys it will be difficult'. The reply was clear that we have to design the car fitting with the regulation and not to change the regulation fitting with the car.

"We designed the car fitting with the regulation, the change of the five seconds, the blue light story, didn't help us at all, but I think at one stage enough is enough", added Vasseur, also saying that for him, the case is closed.