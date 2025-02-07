Ferran Torres scores hat-trick in 27 minutes for Barcelona to his former club: "Don't forget Valencia"

HQ

FC Barcelona secured their move to Copa del Rey semifinals with another thrashing against Valencia: 5-0, that comes just over a week after another 7-1 against Valencia in LaLiga. And with the added harm that the game was sentenced in the first thirty minutes with a hat-trick by Ferran Torres, a former Valencia player, who thanked his teammates but didn't effusively celebrate his goals, instead lifting up his shirt showing a message saying "Let's not forget Valencia".

Another goal by Fermín López meant that the match was already 4-0 after 30 minutes. A lone goal in the second half by Lamine Yamal ended the thrashing, with the feeling that Barcelona held back, with a 77% ball possession at the end of the match, probably thinking on saving strenghts for the Liga match in Sevilla next Sunday.

https://x.com/FerranTorres20/status/1887642153788092874

Torres, 24, who joined Barcelona in 2022 from a single season at Manchester Cty, scored the fastest hat-trick for a Barcelona player since Samuel Eto'o in 2008. He later said that "it's hard to see the club of your life suffer like this. They are going through a very bad time. They should forget about the non-sporting aspects and support the players who need it to achieve survival", said, referring to the ongoing protests of fans against club owner Peter Lim, who has devaluated the club financially and sportingly. And all of that comes in the background of the recent tragedy of the floods that devastated the region in October last year and took the life of over 200 people.

Currently, Valencia FC is in serious danger of relegation next year from LaLiga. "I wish them all the luck in the world, I hope they survive because I am just another fan", said Torres.

Copa del Rey semifinals will be played on February 26th (first leg) and April 2nd (second leg). Next Wednesday the draw will be made: FC Barcelona joins Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid as semifinalists.