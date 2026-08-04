Ferran Torres explains his polemical 'Make Spain Great Again' hat he wore in World Cup celebrations

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Ferran Torres became worldwide famous when he scored the only goal in the 1-0 win for Spain over Argentina in the World Cup final, and now it remains to be seen what will his future look like: he has a contract with FC Barcelona running until 2027, but the player has been approached by other teams, particularly Paris Saint-Germain, and Barça has not decided to renew his contract yet. Because of that, he could become one of the major transfer sales of the summer.

Currently in the United States, Torres has given a series of interviews to American outlets. Speaking to Today Show, he left the door open. "I have a contract with Barcelona, ​​but in football you never know. I'm waiting to make the right decision. I still don't know". And in another interview with Sportico, he defiantly said that "Barça has to show they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed".

But in the meantime, another topic Torres discussed in the USA was the cap he wore during World Cup celebrations in Madrid, a red cap that read "Make Spain Great Again", clearly inspired by Donald Trump's. Even the White House reacted to the images, saying "everyone wants in on the movement", with people arguing whether Torres wore it in a ironic manner, to mock Trump, or instead it was a way to "embrace" the MAGA movement in Spain...

Torres was finally asked about it on CNN, and he explained that "it had nothing to do with politics". "It was a fun moment because it had nothing to do with politics. Honestly, I don't know anything about politics. It was just to be able to see Spain again back on top, winning the World Cup and have fun with my colleagues and family".