Fernando Alonso's 400th Grand Prix was spoiled by his Aston Martin car

HQ

Fernando Alonso celebrated his 400th GP in the worst way possible: having to abandon the race due to problems with his car. It was hist first DNF (Did Not Finish) of the season and the last time that happened to him was on the same circuit, in Mexico.

The joy of Carlos Sainz, surprise winner of the Mexico GP, contrasted with the disappointment of his compatriot, who was in thirteenth place in lap 15, when he had to make a pit stop and then retire altogether due to a suspected brake cooling issue.

" I felt a lot of love this weekend with lots of nice messages and respect from people. Despite the result, I have a positive feeling from the weekend and I'm confident we can have better performance in Brazil", Alonso said.

Fernando Alonso has raced in more GPs than any other racer in the history of Formula 1

Despite the bitter end of the race, Alonso did get some tributes in the Mexican Grand Prix, including a special helmet with photos from his entire career.

Alonso is a legend in the history of Formula 1, racing since 2001, and with a contract that extends until 2026, a year that could be a return to form for Alonso as well as Aston Martin, due to the contract of Adrian Newey, british engineer, formerly in Red Bull, expected to build a better car.