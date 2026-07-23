Fernando Alonso will drive a heavily improved Aston Martin car this weekend, and talks about his future in "years"

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In 2003, Fernando Alonso won his first Grand Prix in Formula 1 at the Hungaroring in Budapest. 23 years later, Alonso, who will turn 45 next week, continues to race and is particularly hopeful, because Aston Martin is set to introduce a huge upgrade package this weekend at the Hungarian GP.

Instead of introducing smaller upgrade packages little by little, Aston Martin thinks it's more efficient, given the spending caps in Formula 1, to introduce big upgrades in one go. This weekend, in the 13th Grand Prix of the season, Aston Martin will introduce their biggest upgrade of the year: a new car with a new chassis, less weight, and a more aerodynamic design. All of those things, and the fact that Budapest is a "friendly circuit" for them, makes Fernando Alonso optimistic.

The new upgrades introduced by Honda will add to the new power unites designed by Honda, that so far has failed them dramatically, but will be changed at the Dutch Grand Prix in exactly one month. Aston Martin and Alonso know that the season is lost and "are not thinking on numbers or positions", but their goal is to return being competitive.

And interestingly, when asked about his future (his contract ends this year), Alonso said to F1.com that he is "relaxed", reminded that "I do have a contract, so I'm not moving!", and talked about the future in "years". "As I've said many times, I'm thinking I need to know what I do next year, and the years to come. I feel fresh, I feel motivated, I feel fast."