Fernando Alonso will conquer 400 races this weekend, most of any F1 racer in history

HQ

Fernando Alonso will make history this weekend, during the Mexico Grand Prix. It will be his 400th Grand Prix, the most of any F1 racer in history, well above Kimi Räikkönen (353) and Lewis Hamilton (351).

Alonso, aged 43, is also the oldest racer in the competition this year, the only one being over forty. In his career, he has won 32 Grand Prix in 21 seasons, starting in 2001 and with a three year absence between 2018 and 2021. However, his best days are behind him, as his only two World Championship titles were in 2005 and 2006.

To commemorate this landmark, Aston Martin has prepared a special helmet for the Mexico GP on October 27, similar in style to the one he used in his first race in 2001, with pictures of the best moments in his career, in which he has raced for Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine.

The landmark, however, comes at a delicate moment for Aston Martin, after a disappointing result in last weekend's GP in Austin, US, when neither of their drivers (Alonso and Lance Stroll) managed to score.

Instead, secured in the fifth place in the constructors championship this year, Aston Martin team is thinking on next season, when British engineer Adrian Newey will join the team and hopefully give the team a much needed boost.

Alonso still intends to maintain his contract until 2026 with Aston Martin, and hasn't given up his chances on winning another world championship.