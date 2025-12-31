Fernando Alonso praises Marc Márquez's "exceptional" season, "within the reach of very few"

HQ

Marc Márquez delivered one of the greatest MotoGP campaigns of all time as he won 11 racea and finished with 545 points, nearly 80 poins ahead of the closest competitor... who was his brother Álex Márquez. It happened after Marc nearly retired due to a shoulder injury suffered in a crash in 2020, following his dominance in the previous decade.

However, instead of retiring, Marc Márquez joined Gresini (Ducati's satellite team) and after winning several races, he was moved to a factory bike in 2025, and it paid off spectacularly. DAZN Spain produced a documentary about Márquez's season, and contacted Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, who praised his compatriot: "It's exceptional because, apart from the natural talent you may have as a driver, you have to have extraordinary mental strength and discipline".

"I'd say it's exceptional to go five years without winning a title and not lose an ounce of determination, competitive spirit, and, of course, talent. And always wanting to improve", Alonso said. "Improving on a world champion is very difficult. Getting it into your head and having the discipline to improve every day to improve on that version, I think only a few people can do that. That's why I think what Marc has done this year is within the reach of very few".

Fernando Alonso, who knows what it's like to struggle with less favourable machinery, implied that it's a psychological issue to solve: "When you haven't won in a while or you don't have the right equipment, whether it's the motorcycle or, in my case the car, you need to have conversations with yourself many times at home (...) you have to watch videos from the past and many other things, and talk to yourself to remind yourself that you are still that person, not the person who right now can't get the results."

Marc Márquez enjoyed a successful comeback despite injuries and team changes, but Fernando Alonso last one a championship in 2006, and has not won a F1 Grand Prix since 2013.