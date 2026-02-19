Fernando Alonso left stranded in the middle of the road after Aston Martin car stopps working in Bahrain

HQ

Fernando Alonso had a very poor day at the F1 pre-season test in Bahrain, when his car suddenly stopped working. He had completed 68 laps, but a problem in the power unit forced him to completely stop the car as a precaution.

After the first two days of tests, Aston Martin's AMR26 was by far the slowest car of the eleven Formula 1 teams, and the dismay was even higher because there were very high hopes in the combination of Honda engines (which powered Red Bull's most successful years) and the design of the legendary engineer Adrian Newey.

Fernando Alonso launched a more optimistic message, but things didn't improve in week 2 of the Bahrain tests. Despite some promising laps in the morning, the lowest point came on Thursday afternoon, when the AMR26 stopped working. TV cameras caught the moment in which Fernando Alonso left the car, stranded in the side of the road.

In five day in Bahrain, the pace was set by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who completed 76 laps, and Oscar Piastri, the fastest of the day. Fernando Alonso was 4.669 seconds slowest compared to Antonelli's fastest lap; only Valtteri Bottas was slower at 7,39 seconds slower.