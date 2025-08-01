Fernando Alonso could miss Hungarian Grand Prix due to injury

HQ

Fernando Alonso could miss the Hungarian Grand Prix in Formula 1. The Aston Martin driver, the oldest of the grid at 43, has already been ruled out of Free Practice 1 on Friday due to a muscular injury in his back, developed after Belgian Grand Prix last week.

"Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll. A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course", Aston Martin said. Drugovich has been reserve driver for Aston Martin since 2022, but has never started in a race.

Alonso, who would miss Sunday's race if he is not fit for qualifying on Saturday, thinks that the 25-year-old Brazilian deserves a chance. "It will be great to see him in Formula 1. He has an incredible talent. Formula 2 was a demonstration, but we can see it here every day when we work with him. He has been always delivering the performance that the team was asking, even with very limited kilometres. It will be interesting to see him in a full-time drive and I hope it happens".

So far, Fernando Alonso has only won 16 points this season, with two seventh positions in Canada and Austria his best results. He has also been struggling injury-wise, with a pinched nerve on his neck during the Chinese Grand Prix.