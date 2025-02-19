Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll make a James Bond impression at the F1 75 event in London

HQ

Formula 1 had a big party to launch the 2025 season: for the first time, all ten teams unveiled their liveries at the same time, during a two-hour event in London, watched by more than four million people on YouTube. It was a big success that, beyond the actual cars, put emphasis on the spectacle and entertainment value of the sport, hoping to attract more fans.

Among interviews, musical numbers and appearances from all drivers, one team stood out. Aston Martin might not be the most outstanding team on the road (at least not yet), but they put up a great show in London, with a tribute to James Bond and a surprise musical number by Nigerian singer Tems.

A CGI video showed the two Aston Martin drivers jumping from boats on the Thames and parachuting into the O2 arena, followed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso making a surprise entrance, with Bond-like suits. It felt like a cheaper version of the Olympics 2012, with Daniel Craig, the Queen and actual parachuting over London, but pretty fun nonetheless.