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Fernando Alonso has spoken about his expectations for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend... and seems more worried about the World Cup final: Spain faces Argentina on Sunday, July 19, the same day of the race, at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST.

Alonso told reporters (via Reuters) that "as we don't expect much this weekend, the main focus on Sunday will be ​to get home and watch the match, to be honest."

Alonso regrets that, due to the flight home, he may miss the first half and only watch the second half, similar problems that will also affect the Spaniard Carlos Sainz and Argentinian Franco Colapinto, who also said that "will definitely going to ​be much ⁠more nervous about the match than the race".

"Yesterday we had a lot of fun, a lot of suffering. But if you ⁠don't ​suffer a bit, you're not Argentinian", said Colapinto, from Alpine. "It was one ​of those matches that, you are really nervous, but then you celebrate a lot. So it ​was a long night, but very fun."

Other drivers like George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, Oliver Bearman (British), and Esteban Ocon (French) won't have to worry that much, as their countries lost in the semi-finals...

When Spain first won World Cup, Fernando Alonso was winning races with Ferrari

Spain last won the FIFA World Cup in 2010, the year where Fernando Alonso finished runner-up in the F1 championship with Ferrari, losing by four points to Sebastian Vettel. This year, Fernando Alonso is 18th in the championship, having just scored one point, also the only point won by his team Aston Martin, who is doing even worse than last year with an unreliable car and a "dangerous" Honda engine, which sometimes prevent them to finish the races.

At 44, Alonso is the oldest F1 driver on the grid, and this could be his final months in the sport, hinting that a retirement could happen this year or the next season.