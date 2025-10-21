Fermín López scores a hat-trick in balsamic 6-1 thrashing for Barça against Olympiacos

HQ

FC Barcelona has seized the opportunity of facing one of the worst teams in Champions League and thrashed Greek club Olympiacos 6-1. Fermín López, 22-year-old left winger for Barça, scored a hat-trick, while Marcus Rashford scored two goals in five minutes and Lamine Yamal transformed a penalty.

The Greek team, second in the Greek league behind PAOK (which thrives in Europa League) scored a penalty, but had a player sent off and then came three goals in five minutes to secure the victory for Barcelona, who had a 69% ball possession.

With his goals, Fermín becomes the youngest Barcelona player to score a hat-trick in Champions League since Cristian Tello against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 (who was 20 at the time).

Olympiacos now sits near the bottom of the table, having only won one point from a 0-0 draw against Pafos, and Barcelona sits provisionally in the top 8. An excellent result to lift the spirits before the Clásico against Real Madrid next Sunday.