Fera: The Sundered Tribes offers monster hunting for Xbox

In August 2023, developer Massive Damage, who previously made the acclaimed Star Renegades, announced its next game called Fera: The Sundered Tribes. Behind the title is a Monster Hunter-inspired adventure that received a lot of attention.

At the time of the announcement, Massive Damage said that the game features "hunting and harvesting immense beasts, agile aerial combat, cooperative gameplay, village building, and tribe leadership, resulting in a thrilling post-apocalyptic fantasy" - and that doesn't sound half bad. Already on day one it was confirmed that it would be released for PC and console, though without specifying which ones.

However, during last night's ID@Xbox event, it was revealed that it will come to Xbox Series S/X. We don't have a premiere date to offer, but we do have a new trailer, which you can watch below.