Fenix delivers stunning A320 upgrade for Flight Simulator fans

The A320 family of aircraft is about to receive a major upgrade in Microsoft Flight Simulator, courtesy of the talented team at Fenix Simulations. The highlight? Completely revamped flight dynamics based on real-world data, all designed to make landings in the A320 feel more lifelike than ever before. The fly-by-wire system has also been thoroughly reworked to offer smoother, more realistic input handling.

But that's just the beginning. The update also introduces an enhanced and more dynamic soundscape, including everything from wind and engine noise to cockpit switch clicks and panel interactions — all fine-tuned for maximum realism.

For those who want to go beyond the cockpit, there's now a full-fledged "walkaround" feature, letting you exit the aircraft, open doors, inspect components, refuel, and even tinker with hydraulics. Geeky? Yes. Awesome? Also yes.

Visually, the update doesn't disappoint either. Expect a brand-new model of the A319, complete with sharklets and LOD support. In short: this is a must-have update for any virtual pilot.