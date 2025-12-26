Fenerbahçe sports club president arrested and released under suspicion of drug use and supply

HQ

Sadettin Saran, the president of the Fenerbahçe S.K. club from Istanbul, mainly known for its football and basketball teams (but with teams in other sports like voleyball, athletics, swiming, boxing and even eSports) was arrested and later released on bail this week in the curse of a drug investigation.

Saran, a Turkish-American former athlete who became Fenerbahçe's president in September 2025, was arrested on Wednesday in Istanbul by orders of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, alongside other public personalities from media and entertainment sectors. Saran was charged with supplying narcotics, facilitating drug use and personal drug use, according to the prosecutor's office statement (via DailySabah). A forensic investigation found traces of cocain metabolites in Saran's hair.

The president, after giving testimony and voluntarily submitting to further tests, was released under judicial condition on Thursday. He claims that he is being charged with false allegations and plans to file complaints against those who have published difamatory content online. Meanwhile, the club supporter Saran, saying that they believe that "our president will overcome this period with composure and resilience".