Fenerbahçe defeats Lyon and returns to Champions League 18 years later

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The final Champions League qualification play-off games took place on Wednesday night, with victories for the Norwegian club Viking over Dinamo Zagreb and a 4-0 thrasing of AEK Athens, which played last year in Conference League quarter-finals, against Levski Sofia.

But unlikely the highest profila match of the night was the one between Olympique Lyonnais and Fenerbahçe: two teams with a long history in European competitions, and the victory was for the Turkish side: Fenerbahçe won 2-1 in Lyon, 3-2 on aggregate, and will be in the Champions League draw on Thursday.

Fenerbahçe has played six times at Champions League, for the las time in 2008/09, and notably reaching the quarter-finals in 2007/08, losing to Chelsea. Meanwhile, Lyon continues their bad luck: they crumbled at the Ligue 1 late last season, narrowly getting the fourth place in the league to secure a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round. Last summer, the club suffered an administrative demotion to Ligue 2, but managed to overturn the relegation on appeal.

The teams are now ready for the Champions League league phase draw, starting at 18:00 CEST on Thursday 27 August.