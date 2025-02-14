Fenerbahçe, Ajax and Alkmaar get big leads during Europa League play-offs

HQ

The first day of the knockout phase play-off has been very fruitful for Fenerbahçe, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, with wide victories that leave the play-off on tracks before the second leg next Thursday, February 20.

In the eight games played yesterday, the most surprising result was the thrashing of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar to Galatasaray. The Turkish club, which recently reinforced with Spain captain Álvaro Morata (in his first European match for Galatasaray), and on paper one of the favourites to reach the round of 16, played with ten men for most of the second half after Kaan Ayhan saw a red card.

The other hammering was inflicted by another club in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe, who leaves few options to Belgian club Anderlecht, 3-0, with goal by Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri, who knows what it means to win the Europa League: he won it twice with Sevilla FC.

Twente, Real Sociedad, FCSB and Ferencváros got wins by one goal, and Porto and Roma tied 1-1, leaving still a lot of excitement for next thursday.

Europa League results on Thursday, February 13



AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Galatasaray



Fenerbahçe 3-0 Anderlecht



Twente 2-1 Bodø/Glimt



PAOK 1-2 FCSB



Ferencváros 1-0 Viktoria Plzeň



Union SG 0-2 Ajax



Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad



Porto 1-1 Roma

