Fender launched repairable, modular wireless headphones

Long-lasting, wireless headphones that are modular and can be repaired or replaced by the end user are what Fender is promising us.

Mix is the name, and it supports Auracast, has an external USB transmitter hidden within the headphone itself, and promises 52 hours of battery life, even with noise cancellation on. It supports low-latency audio and also has a 3.5mm connector.

The modularity is not only about replacement and repair, but also part of the "customize yours" marketing and target group. It is not shy about aiming at audiophiles, as it supports 96kHz/24-bit audio wirelessly, as well as spatial audio for those that prefer it.

The drivers are 40mm graphene, the ANC is a hybrid platform with Environmental NC, and Bluetooth 5.3 offers support for LC3 and LHDC formats. On top of this, charging is very fast, with 15 minutes giving you 8 hours of playback, even with ANC.