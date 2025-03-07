Femke Bol used to volunteer for the European Athletics, and now has won eleven medals for the Netherlands

HQ

Femke Bol has delighted the local crowds in Apeldoorn, winning the first Gold medal for the Netherlands - and first Gold overall - at the 2025 European Athletics indoor championships, taking place this weekend.

It was for the mixed 4x40m, a team made of Nick Smidt, Eveline Saalberg, Tony van Diepen and Femke Bol as the final leg. Belgium and Great Britain got the silver and bronze.

Femke Bol is one of the stars and most cheered athletes of the Dutch team, also leading the Dutch team in mixed 4x400m in Paris for Gold, silver in women's 4x400m as well as bronze in 400m hurdles. 25 years ago, she reminisced when she worked as a volunteer for the Amsterdam 2016 European Athletics Championships at 16, when she was scanning tickets for people, and could watch some of the competitions, including the 800m final with Dutch athlete Thijmen Kupers - who finished sixth. Now, she has won four Olympic medals, four World Athletic Championship medals as well as five European Athletics Championships gold medals.