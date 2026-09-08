Female fans are driving sales of Like a Dragon merchandise

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If you've played the sometimes humorous, sometimes brutally harsh Yakuza/Like a Dragon games, you know that they're set in an extremely patriarchal world, namely that of the Japanese mafia. Female characters often appear as love interests or at best, eye candy, but this doesn't seem to have prevented the series from reaching a female audience.

In an interview with Nikkei (via Automaton), Sega executive Shuji Utsumi discusses how the company views so-called "transmedia" (games that extend into other media such as books, comic books, movies, or merchandise). Utsumi notes that fans of Sega's series who don't actually play the games are becoming increasingly important, and he gives an interesting example specifically regarding Yakuza/Like a Dragon.

He points out that 60-70% of Like a Dragon-related merchandise is purchased by women. Many of them have never played the series, he says, adding that they've instead become familiar with the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga through platforms like YouTube.

In other words, according to Sega, roughly two-thirds of all Like a Dragon merchandise is purchased by women, which is sure to surprise many, and at the same time demonstrates why it's becoming increasingly important to offer products beyond the games themselves.