Feltopia is a knitted stop-motion animated arcade side-scroller

We're seeing stop-motion animation becoming increasingly popular once again, and even earning a large role in the world of video games. Following up to Harold Halibut earlier in 2024, soon we'll be able to experience another stop-motion game that this time uses a knitted wooly world as its basis.

It's known as Feltopia and is regarded as a cosy, arcade side-scroller that revolves around the character of Skyrider, a magical sheep herder, as they are tasked with purging an infectious darkness from the world to protect their Rainbow Flock. It's a game seemingly that plays very similarly to the plane levels in Cuphead, albeit with an art choice and style that we've never really seen explored in the games before.

Speaking about making Feltopia and choosing this art direction, creative director Andrea Love adds: "Felt animation has made its way into TV and film, but it has not entered the game world that I know of. We realized there was a gap in the market for this type of aesthetic, and decided to fill it."

Feltopia has been in production since 2023 and currently plans to launch sometime in mid-2026. You can see the trailer for the game below to witness some of the amazing art and also see a bunch of screenshots too.