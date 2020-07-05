Cookies

Felix the Reaper

Felix the Reaper is dancing onto iOS later this month

Kong Orange's quirky puzzle-adventure is heading to Apple's platform this July.

The dancing grim reaper, otherwise known as Felix, is heading to iOS devices later this month, on 15 July to be exact. The stylish puzzler was initially released on PC and consoles last October and arrived to a positive reception, as you can read in our review.

The iOS version aims to offer mobile-friendly controls and some revised levels. It is unknown if it will also come to Android, but we will keep you updated on that front. Either way, do you fancy playing this on mobile?

Felix the Reaper

