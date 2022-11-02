Feige: ''We've been trying to introduce Namor for 18 years now''

HQ

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens next week and will introduce several new characters we've never seen before. Riri Williams as Ironheart and Namor, the sea king. In an interview with CBR, Marvel boss Kevin Feige, said that they've been trying to introduce Namor for almost 20 years but never quite found the right fit. Until now. Based on the film's trailers, Namor looks to be the film's villain, but whether that's really him or Marvel is trying to trick us simply remains to be seen.

"[Namor was] forever on [Marvel Studios'] lists even commissioning a script 18 years ago, though the timing and idea were never right. Ryan Coogler, on the first [Black Panther] movie, started pitching a war between kingdoms. And if you actually added a cultural specificity to Namor, and that's certainly what he's done in this movie."