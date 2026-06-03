Feel the thrill of being a flying ace both inside and outside the cockpit in Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

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There are two ways to approach a flight simulator in today's video games: either you go for realistic commercial flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, or you opt for the speed and adrenaline of Ace Combat. If you love a real thrill and have always dreamed of joining Top Gun, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is for you.

The game was unveiled exactly a year ago at the 2025 non-E3 conferences, and since then we've heard very little about it, except to emphasise that it would feature photorealistic designs for the aircraft and aerial combat. Today's trailer has shown plenty of that, alongside cinematic campaign scenes interspersed with gameplay.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is due out on 2 October 2026, and pre-orders are now open. Those who pre-order will also receive the F14A 'Tomcat' fighter (yes, Maverick's) in-game. Check out the trailer below.