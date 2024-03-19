Feel the rage in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's second trailer

HQ

Mad Max: Fury Road is arguably the best live-action film to have been made in the last decade (with John Wick's permission), and many were hoping that George Miller would once again give us a visual spectacle like the one he gave us with Tom Hardy's Max. And Furiosa took over from there.

As we've known since December, Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga was due for release in May, although it has pushed back its scheduled arrival date in cinemas by two days, to 24 May. It's going to be a tough wait, because judging by the newly released trailer, it looks like Anya Taylor-Joy's casting choice as the young Furiosa is going to be an Oscar-worthy role.

In this new trailer we also see the character's origins and motivations that lead her to her first confrontation with Chris Hemsworth's Immortan Joe and her desire to return to the green place from whence she came. You can watch the trailer below.