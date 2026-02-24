FedEx sues US government seeking "full refund" over Trump tariffs

HQ

FedEx has filed a lawsuit seeking a full refund of tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), after the US Supreme Court ruled the law did not authorize such import taxes. The global delivery company said it paid the duties as the importer of record and is now pursuing reimbursement through the US Court of International Trade.

In its filing, FedEx named US Customs and Border Protection, its commissioner Rodney Scott, and the United States as defendants. The company did not disclose the amount it is seeking but stated it is acting to protect its rights following the court's decision. The ruling opened the door for firms to claim refunds on tariffs that are estimated to have generated at least $130 billion in additional revenue since last year.

FedEx joins hundreds of companies (including Revlon, Alcoa, Bumble Bee and Costco) that have challenged the tariffs in court. While the Supreme Court struck down the IEEPA-based duties, it did not provide guidance on how refunds should be handled. Meanwhile, Trump has introduced a new temporary global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, initially set at 10% and later increased to 15%...