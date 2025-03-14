Federal office closures on the horizon amid unprecedented lease cancellations

HQ

As summer approaches, federal agencies brace for the looming closure of hundreds of offices nationwide, triggered by an ambitious plan spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, according to internal documents (via Associated Press).

This aggressive push to terminate real estate leases, aimed at slashing government spending, has already sent shockwaves through the public sector, with several agencies—ranging from the IRS to the United States Geological Survey—facing potential disruptions.

The pace and extent of the cancellations, set to take effect as early as June, have left many concerned about the practical impact on essential services, particularly in smaller, often overlooked offices. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.