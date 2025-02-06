Federal judge blocks Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship

HQ

A United States District Judge has issued a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship by denying citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. This decision, which marks a significant legal setback for Trump, argues that the order is likely unconstitutional and contradicts long-standing American legal principles.

Judge Deborah Boardman, appointed by President Joe Biden, stated in a 32-page opinion that the order conflicts with the 14th Amendment and over 100 years of Supreme Court precedent. Boardman highlighted that the order would create "irreparable injury" to families, particularly pregnant women, whose children could be denied the rights for all individuals granted by U.S. citizenship.

As the case continues, legal experts suggest the matter could eventually reach the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the injunction brings temporary relief to families concerned about the future of their children's citizenship status. For now, it remains to be seen whether the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold the ruling or support the president's executive order.