English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Federal judge blocks Trump's effort to remove transgender troops

Another temporary injunction halts the removal of transgender service members as legal challenges mount.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. A federal judge in New Jersey has issued a temporary ban on the removal of two transgender men from the Air Force, marking the second such legal action in a week against Donald Trump's military transgender ban.

United States District Judge Christine O'Hearn ruled that the removal of Master Sgt. Logan Ireland and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bear Bade would irreparably harm their careers and reputations, triggering a 14-day restraining order.

Both men, who have served in the military for several years, face separation under a policy that targets gender identity. This ruling comes as legal challenges to the policy continue to unfold, with the Pentagon deferring comment to the Justice Department.

Federal judge blocks Trump's effort to remove transgender troops
American soldier with flag on background - LGBT people // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content