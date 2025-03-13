Federal agencies race against the clock to slash jobs in Trump's government overhaul

HQ

As the clock ticks toward Thursday's deadline for federal agencies to submit detailed plans for mass layoffs and budget cuts, the scale of President Donald Trump's ambitious campaign to shrink the United States government inches closer to reality.

Proposals from departments such as the Treasury, Justice, and Veterans Affairs—including the latter's plan to eliminate over 80,000 positions—will outline strategies to meet Trump's vision of a leaner bureaucracy, spearheaded by tech mogul Elon Musk and his DOGE.

Since its inception, DOGE has already slashed more than 100,000 federal jobs and scrapped thousands of programs, drawing fierce legal challenges from unions and criticism over opaque savings claims totaling $105 billion.

a significant share of Americans back reducing government size, an equal share opposes mass firings, reflecting unease over the administration's haste to finalize reforms before political momentum fades.

Agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Education are also trimming staff, with some offering buyouts to avoid legal hurdles tied to involuntary layoffs. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

