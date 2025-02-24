Federal agencies push back against Musk's job justification demand

HQ

In a new turn of events to Elon Musk's ultimatum to federal workers, several U.S. federal agencies have instructed employees to pause any attempts to comply with Elon Musk's controversial directive to justify their positions.

The world's richest man, tasked with slashing the federal budget, had given civil-service workers a deadline to submit summaries of their work, a move that has stirred significant unrest within President Donald Trump's administration.

Agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Communications Commission have moved forward with Musk's request, but others, such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, have told workers to ignore the billionaire's demands. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services, which initially urged cooperation, has now urged workers to hold off until a clearer strategy emerges.

The chaotic situation is adding to the growing confusion and uncertainty surrounding Trump's administration's efforts to slash government spending, as many workers are already feeling the economic pinch from mass layoffs and budget cuts. For now, it remains to be seen whether Musk's ambitious plan will ultimately take shape or be derailed by internal resistance.