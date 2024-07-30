Fede Alvarez shares his thoughts on the best Alien film debate

HQ

The topic of which Alien film is the best is a very conflicting discussion, as quite frankly both Alien and Aliens are remarkable movies that each excel in their own ways. But, it's quite common for people to think that while one is a better film than the other, one is also a personal favourite over the other too, and for the director of Alien: Romulus, that is exactly the case.

Speaking to Collider, Fede Alvarez shares his thoughts on this situation, adding, "I think there are two different questions. One is, "What is the best one?" And the other question is, "What's your favorite?" See, mine, I have the same answer. If you ask me, "What's the best Back to the Future movie?" One. "What's your favorite?" I'd say two. I guess it's similar here. [Laughs] Which is the best one? Alien. Which is my favorite, the one that has a place in my heart, it's probably Aliens because of a generational thing. I saw it first."

So if you're also part of the gang that prefers Aliens over Alien, fear not, so does the director of a major Alien film too.