Fede Álvarez passes the torch on Romulus sequel

Following the success of Alien: Romulus, a sequel is now officially on the way - though without Fede Álvarez in the director's chair. Instead, Álvarez is focusing on co-writing the script and producing the film alongside Ridley Scott. In an interview with TooFab, Álvarez revealed:

"We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for Romulus. But I'm gonna pass the torch on this one as director. I'm going to produce it, with Ridley Scott, we're gonna produce it together and we're right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in."

Álvarez argues that it's in the series' DNA to let new directors take over, just as everything once began with Scott himself. What the sequel will be titled, who will direct it, and when it will premiere remain unknown. Álvarez also admitted he has not yet had time to watch the Alien: Earth TV series, despite hearing positive things about it. What is certain, however, is that the Alien franchise continues to expand.

Who would you like to see direct the next Alien?